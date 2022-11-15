Will Batman be in ‘Blue Beetle?’

George Lopez, who will be portraying Rudy Reyes in the upcoming Blue Beetle, let out a major spoiler for the 2023 superhero movie – that Batman himself may make an appearance.

“I’ve had quite a career, but to get involved in the DC Universe is big. I think Batman is in our movie.”

DC Extended Universe’s Blue Beetle will have a theatrical release in August 2023, after initially being ordered as an HBO Max release. After Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña was cast in the title role, the film was given a nationwide release.

Lopez, a successful comedian with a career spanning more than three decades, revealed the tidbit during an interview with The Byron Scott Podcast. He said when Warner Bros. read the script and seen who was involved, they decided to give the movie a theatrical release. The superhero movie was written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Miss Bala) and directed by Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings).

However, Soto has not confirmed the Batman news, and it is currently unknown which version of Batman – if any – could appear in the film. Robert Pattinson was the latest actor to don the iconic suit in The Batman. Ben Affleck is the current Batman within the DCU. That could change in June, after the events of the upcoming The Flash movie’s Flashpoint storyline, which will also feature Michael Keaton back in the role of the Batman, a character he famously portrayed in 1989s Batman. Only the powers-that-be in the DCU know who may possibly be the Caped Crusader fighting alongside the Blue Beetle.

In the comics and animated TV shows, Jaime Reyes is a typical teenager living in El Paso, Texas, who comes in contact with a piece of alien technology resembling a scarab, which morphs into the Blue Beetle suit and gives him superhuman abilities. The character is known to be Batman’s ally.

Considering the cameo that took place in the post-credit scene of Black Adam, it would not be far-fetched to believe that the Dark Knight could make a cameo similar to that one. Placing Batman into the story would also give the Blue Beetle a bigger tie into the DCU, so the movie won’t feel out of place.

Maridueña, who plays Miguel Diaz in the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai, said he is excited to be able to bring visibility to the Latino community. Whereas most Latino characters in films are portrayed as gang members, maids or someone struggling with immigration, this film will portray Latinos in a more positive light.

“We’ve seen those stories before, but to see a Latino in a positive light, and who’s the hero of the story and the family and that whole aspect of it, I think is going to be really crazy for the world…Getting to see that in a movie, I think, is going to be super impactful.”

Blue Beetle is currently set for an August 2023 release date.