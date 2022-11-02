Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds are tap dancing their way to redemption in ‘Spirited’ trailer

Will Ferrell‘s presence on our screens is all set to make a comeback in the most eccentrically hilarious way. In a festive and nostalgically themed film, Apple TV Plus brings the ghosts of Christmas past back into everyone’s home with Spirited on Nov. 18. And with the release of its official trailer, we finally get a glimpse of Ferrell’s passion for phantom redemption and Ryan Reynold‘s skepticism.

In the short yet telling trailer, the musical adaptation of Charles Dicken’s heartwarming tale introduces four ghosts attempting to get a scrooge on his road to redemption. One of these ghosts is none other than Will Ferrell, who is set to introduce chaos into the life of a miserable high-ranking corporate executive called Clint Briggs, portrayed by none other than the equally chaotic Ryan Reynolds.

Briggs is baffled as to why the Ghost of Christmas present would choose the greedy and skeptical corporate worker instead of “murderers or people who do gender reveal parties?” But the real twist of the movie is while Ferrell’s character is supposedly the one in charge, it is Briggs who ends up taking the entity on a spiritual journey of reliving his past, present, and future in an attempt to rediscover himself.

The upcoming holiday musical is directed by Sean Anders, known for his past work as the director of Daddy’s Home and its sequel, both of which star Ferrell. John Morris is the co-writer alongside Anders, and he is known for accompanying his co-worker in Daddy’s Home, whilst also having We’re The Millers and Hot Tub Time Machine under his belt. Spirited will also feature a number of ensemble dance sequences, choreographed by Chloe Arnold, and a few original songs, which have been written by Academy Award-winning Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Will Ferrell’s return to holiday films, Spirited, will premiere in theatres on Nov.11 and will be hitting Apple TV Plus one week later on Nov. 18. In the meantime, if you see any Christmas ghosts, avoid them at all costs.