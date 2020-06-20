Will Ferrell’s New Movie Hits Netflix Next Week, And It Looks Hilarious

You’ve probably already caught wind of that hilarious video of Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams’ Icelandic singers belting out a pop tune amidst the scorched rocks of Iceland that surfaced last month.

Titled “Volcano Man,” it was a clever marketing stunt for an upcoming film called Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, a new Netflix original that stars the two aforementioned actors. And guess what? It’ll be with us next week. On June 26th, to be specific. And from everything we’ve seen of it so far, it looks like we’re in for an absolutely bonkers comedy. Though with Ferrell in the lead, did you expect anything less?

But it’s not only Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams that we can look forward to here, as Dan Stevens, Pierce Brosnan, Demi Lovato, Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows) and Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag) will also feature. Suffice it to say, it’s a stacked cast.

Plot-wise, Eurovision Song Contest will focus on two Icelandic singers who are chosen to represent their country at the titular ceremony. For more, here’s the official synopsis, straight from IMDb:

When aspiring musicians Lars and Sigrit are given the opportunity to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for.

As of yet, there don’t seem to be any early reviews up for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, but there’s certainly a solid amount of buzz beginning to build around it as Netflix looks to close out the month with another big original movie. How it’ll stack up to recent mega hits from the streamer like Extraction and Da 5 Bloods remains to be seen, of course, but right now, we’re feeling pretty optimistic.

After all, with everything going on around the world right now, perhaps what we all need is some classic Will Ferrell comedy to put a smile on our face.