Will James Gunn return to Marvel after ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?’

The trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was just released, and it is coming out right in time for the holiday season on Disney Plus. With it comes the realization that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is slowly creeping up on us and that James Gunn‘s time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe might be up with the release of that film.

In case you missed it, the news recently broke that James Gunn, together with Peter Safran, will be heading up DC‘s film, television, and animation division. Essentially the pair will be figureheads of the DC Universe for the next few years, taking on the same sort of role that Kevin Feige plays in the Marvel Universe. Does this mean Gunn will never be at the helm of a Marvel property ever again? Not necessarily. Let’s take a look at his role at DC, and discuss whether or not he might return for another Marvel project after GOTG 3.

Is ‘GOTG 3’ Gunn’s last Marvel project?

Image via Marvel Studios

According to the original report by The Hollywood Reporter, which the writer/director later confirmed, he and Safran will be signed to DC in this capacity for at least four years, and it is exclusive. This seemingly means that for the next four years, Gunn cannot hop the fence and work on any Marvel projects. However, there does not seem to be anything stopping him from returning to Marvel in the future.

Gunn has always said that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the last Guardians of the Galaxy film featuring the Guardians as we know it. This most likely means that he was planning on leaving the franchise after the third installment anyway. There are also rumors swirling around his recent appointment that he could be the bridge between the Marvel and the DC universes and finally produce a Marvel vs DC film with Kevin Feige. For now, these are just rumors.

Karen Gillan Returns To The Makeup Chair In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 BTS Photos 1 of 5

There is also the fact that originally he was let go from his role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for some old, offensive tweets. Even though he was hired back and has completed the film, it is quite possible that Gunn wants to move on from Marvel Studios. It is also possible that while he is heading up DC, he might prefer the increased amount of creative control he will be able to exert under DC rather than working for Marvel.

If Gunn truly wants to go back to the MCU after his deal with DC is up, Kevin Feige will most likely welcome him back with open arms. After all, the Guardians of the Galaxy were absolutely essential to the success of the MCU’s later phases, as it truly introduced the cosmic side of the Marvel Universe. Be sure to check out Gunn’s next and maybe second-to-last project, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, as it hits Disney Plus on Nov. 25.