Will Smith set to make comeback with a massive sequel following Oscars slap

Oscar-winning movie star Will Smith has been in the news a lot the last few months — though none of it has been because of his acting. This could be set to change, however, as the actor’s first big move after the infamous slapping incident may have been revealed.

According to a report by the Sun, Smith is currently at work on a return that will see him reprise his role as Dr. Robert Neville in a sequel to the 2007 classic I Am Legend.

The report claims that Smith’s company is currently producing the movie at Westbrook Studios. Reports indicate that Akiva Goldsman will be returning for this project again after adapting the Richard Matherson novel for screen for the first film.

A source said to the Sun that currently no scripts have been signed off on, but the movie will feature Smith despite the Oscars incident that saw him banned from the event for the next decade.

“The script is being written mentioning his character and as of yet, Will remains attached to the project. The concept is still to be signed off by Warner Brothers, but there has been no indication that Will is off the project. Obviously he is the producer of the film and his production company is in charge while the development continues. The reality is that Will will make a comeback at some point and it will be simply down to which studio will be the one to take a chance on him.”

The source continued by saying that negative reactions against the actor have tapered down lately due to the public moving on to other stories such as the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial.

This is not the first time that news about a sequel to I Am Legend has been reported, however, it is the first time that Smith’s attachment to the project has.