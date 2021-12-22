Will ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ be streaming and can you watch it online?

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss finally return to the titular computer program that helped to redefine an entire cinematic genre later this week, but will you need to brave the theater in order to watch The Matrix Resurrections? To cut a long story short, there’s good news and bad; though which you receive depends entirely on what side of the pond you call home.

For folks in the U.K, WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming service remains unavailable. This is due, in large part, to the fact that Sky holds broadcasting rights for TV content in England, Wales and Scotland. While this poses little to no issue when big shows make a splash, movies are an altogether different ball game.

Resurrections won’t be watchable (through legal means, at least) in Ol’ Blighty without venturing outside, then, but U.S. residents are far more fortunate.

'The Matrix Resurrections' poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

From now and for the next 31 days, Neo and Trinity’s fourth outing is available to stream on HBO Max. Not for free — a monthly subscription will set you back $14.99 — but a worthwhile investment, should there be anything else on the platform you’ve been meaning to put eyes on.

As for whether the franchise’s long-awaited return is a worthy follow-up to 2003’s Revolutions; opinions are likely to vary wildly. As of writing, the movie holds a solid 70% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the consensus being that Lana Wachowski has delivered a satisfying, albeit tonally different, entry in the saga.

Look out for WGTC’s review later today.