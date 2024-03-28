‘Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 3’ release window, cast, and more

The minute Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey was initially announced to the public, members of the horror community were undoubtedly left speechless at the idea of a bloody-thirsty Winnie the Pooh and Piglet becoming vengeful murderers who destroy anyone in their path. And while the OG movie was shocking enough, a third feels downright unfathomable.

Yes, that’s right — Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 has already been greenlit, and will soon be on its way to set the horror realm ablaze. In the OG project, Winnie the Pooh and Piglet become feral murderers left alone in the forest after the duo feel abandoned by Christopher Robin. In the sequel, Winnie the Pooh and Piglet enlist the help of Tigger and Owl as the murderous group once again decide to target Christopher Robin, although Robin is able to escape his former friends. Flash forward to now, and a third fun-filled venture is set to up the ante at the hands of Jagged Edge Productions.

So with the bone-chilling sequel now available to the public and the third Blood and Honey movie happening down the pipeline, let’s dive in and explore everything we know about the horror flick thus far.

When is Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 set to be released?

Image via Disney

At the current time of this writing, the third Blood and Honey movie has no official release date, but horror fanatics probably won’t have to wait too long — seeing as the second Blood and Honey was released just one year after the first film. In the meantime, gorehounds can happily enjoy the massive Poohniverse project — which is scheduled for release next year.

Who’s in the cast?

Image via Jagged Edge Productions

As of right now, no official stars have been announced for the upcoming horror extravaganza, although both the sequel and director Rhys Frake-Waterfield have made it abundantly clear that a variety of other beloved characters will be introduced in the third movie — including Rabbit and the heffalumps.

What will the plot be?

Image via Jagged Edge Productions

Much like with everything else, the plot surrounding the third Blood and Honey movie has been kept under wraps for now. However, if horror fanatics are looking to draw up options for how the third venture will go, the second movie does end with Owl vowing to find and kill Christopher Robin for harming Pooh, Piglet, and Tigger. Only this time, Owl vows to enlist help from Rabbit, Kanga, and Roo — so it looks as though more Winnie the Pooh characters will join the fray.