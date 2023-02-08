‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ director planning an entire universe of murderous children’s favorites

Set to release on Feb 15. — Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is exactly what it sounds like, and surprisingly, is exactly what fans have been asking for. This upcoming viral horror flick has everything fans of the genre would want; unsuspecting victims, tons of blood, and Winnie the Pooh as a murderous man-bear. What’s not to like?

That’s right, cute little Winnie is going to be giving us nightmares from now on, and you have writer/director Rhys Frake-Waterfield to thank for that. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Frake-Waterfield talks all about his new film and the possibility of other beloved children’s characters being twisted into terrifying villains.

“There are many, many, many other ideas out there which aren’t tied to Disney, loads of old fairytales and urban legends, concepts that are synonymous with your childhood, and they’re the ones which I want to build up into a twisted alternative reality.”

Viral, entertaining, and darkly hilarious — Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is like nothing we’ve ever seen, and as the movie’s popularity continues to grow, plenty of people are already pitching their pick for a sequel.

Not so surpassingly, Rhys Frake-Waterfield has been listening.

“People have been messaging saying they really want to see Bambi versus Pooh.”

A Bambi-Pooh showdown could be the cinematic event of the century. Forget Avengers: Endgame, we wan’t to watch two mutated cartoon characters slug it out on the silver screen. The odds of that happening though entirely depend on how Blood and Honey is received, but if the current buzz is any indicator — it won’t be long until we seen more of our childhood turned to terror.