With countless movies fleeing in the face of ongoing strikes, the path is clear for Taylor Swift to utterly annihilate box office records

Having cultivated a reputation for starring in either terrible movies or ones that flop horrendously – and in more than one case both at the same time – Taylor Swift is finally on course to lend her name to a box office smash hit, and it’s ironic that it’ll arrive in the form of a non-fiction concert film.

It wouldn’t be unfair to say the singer’s filmography to date makes less than encouraging reading after she showed up in the panned Valentine’s Day, forgotten flop The Giver, and dual-wielding money-losing catastrophes Cats and Amsterdam, but all she has to do is slap her own name front and center to guarantee a commercial bonanza.

Image via 20th Century Studios

Three features have already packed up and fled in the face of the Eras Tour movie, and the strikes have also seen several high-profile blockbusters shunted down the calendar, too. As a result, Swifties everywhere are going to launch the song-and-dance extravaganza to untold heights at the box office, and there are countless records right there for the taking.

The most generous estimated are putting Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour at a three-day debut of $100 million, which would make it not just the top-grossing October release in history, but the first to crack nine figures through its opening weekend. And yet, there are many out there who believe the real number will end up closer to $150 million when all is said and done, which is ludicrous.

It’ll be the biggest concert film of all-time after 72 hours in theaters, but after that, it’s anybody’s guess as to just how many benchmarks Swift will shatter to once again underline her position as a worldwide phenomenon.