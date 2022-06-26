Wolverine fan-casting draws the support of Logan lovers everywhere

There’s no point in even trying to pretend that Wolverine isn’t coming back to our screens sooner rather than later, even though it would definitely be for the best were the mutton-chopped mutant given an extended sabbatical from live-action.

After all, stepping in to replace Hugh Jackman as the comic book icon is about as close to impossible as it gets, especially when he spent 17 years strapping on the claws in a myriad of X-Men sequels, spinoffs, and solo stories, before bowing out with one of the greatest superhero blockbusters ever made.

Nonetheless, we’ve been hearing countless names thrown up as possible contenders, with Taron Egerton, Pablo Schreiber, and Daniel Radcliffe coming up more often than not. Karl Urban ruled himself out for being too old, though, but Marvel Cinematic Universe supporters over on Reddit have put forth another candidate that could be an inspired call.

via Prime Video

Anyone that followed The Expanse (which should be as many people as possible when it’s easily one of the best sci-fi shows to come around in a long time) will be fully aware that Wes Chatham can do the grizzled loner thing in his sleep, while it also helps that he’s built like a brick sh*thouse, and knows his way around an effects-driven action sequence.

At 43, he might be a touch older than what Marvel Studios are hypothetically looking for, but he arguably fits the bill a whole lot better than someone like Radcliffe, because anyone would be lying if they said with any certainty that 100 percent of MCU enthusiasts would be on board with Harry Potter suiting up as Wolverine.