Wolverine Will Reportedly Fight One Of The Avengers When He Debuts In MCU

Wolverine has clashed with a ridiculous number of characters throughout comic book history. Conflict is basically his raison d’être and his most epic story arcs usually involve some form of misunderstanding that leads to a superhuman brawl. As Logan doesn’t always make the distinction between friend or foe, he’s fought the Hulk, Deadpool, Magneto, Spider-Man and, in a crazy turn of events, even himself, but he hasn’t always come out on top.

We might get to see one of these feuds play out in the MCU, too. Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us that Han is returning in Fast & Furious 9 and National Treasure 3 is in development, both of which we now know to be true – have revealed that Wolverine will be joining the fray sooner rather than later and when he does, the angry mutant might be going claw to claw with T’Challa, with the X-Men leader reportedly set to debut via a cameo in Black Panther II, as we’d previously reported.

And while plans can always change between now and then, this does fit with the trend of Marvel introducing new characters through an established series before they go on to star in their own movies, like Tom Holland’s Spider-Man making his debut appearance in Captain America: Civil War. According to our sources, the two will eventually bury the hatchet over the course of the movie and end up as allies, but when they first meet, Logan and T’Challa will apparently square off.

Logan Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 14

Click to skip

























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Fans expecting to see Hugh Jackman might be in for some disappointment though, because it’s unlikely that he’ll reprise his role. And at this point, we don’t yet know who’s being eyed to play the iconic part. Of course, there’s also the possibility that Chadwick Boseman might not carry the mantle of Black Panther for much longer. Meaning Black Panther II could end up being the last time we see him as the hero.

If we do end up getting a Wolverine cameo though, it could lead to some exciting X-Men-related developments in the MCU. Maybe we’ll even get the explosive X-Men vs. Avengers showdown we’re all waiting for. The bottom line is we’re definitely excited to see what Marvel has planned.