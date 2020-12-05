Home / movies

First Wonder Woman 1984 Reactions Are Very Enthusiastic

By 1 hour ago
x

The movie’s chances of box office success may have been severely hampered by the ongoing effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, but now that Wonder Woman 1984 is heading to HBO Max as well as cinemas on Christmas Day, you can guarantee that millions of families will either be braving the trip to their local multiplex or gathering around their TV at home to watch what was once named as the single most anticipated blockbuster of 2020 back in simpler times.

It feels like we’ve been waiting forever to see Patty Jenkins’ superhero sequel, which was originally scheduled for November of last year before getting delayed again and again, with one of the major reasons it was decided to send the movie to streaming being the fear that audiences would eventually lose interest if Gal Gadot’s return as Diana Prince was held off for any longer.

Now, with its release quickly approaching, Wonder Woman 1984 has screened for a select group of critics, and the early reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, as you can see below.

New Wonder Woman 1984 Photos Show The Movie's Main Characters
1 of 16
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Of course, the early reactions for almost every big name movie that gets screened in advance tend to be enthusiastic to the point of hyperbole and nobody ever has a bad word to say, but Wonder Woman is still arguably the best entry in the entire DCEU, so the sequel stands every chance of at least matching, if not surpassing, its predecessor.

It could also be a glimpse into the future of cinema, with Wonder Woman 1984 the first Warner Bros. title to debut simultaneously in theaters and on streaming, something that diehard supporters of the big screen experience are going to have to get used to from the studio, and it’ll be interesting to see if Christmas Day audiences agree with the hugely positive first reactions.

Source: Collider

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...