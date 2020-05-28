Diana And Steve Team Up In New Wonder Woman 1984 Photos

Wonder Woman 1984 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. And even though the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed Patty Jenkins’ sequel to the original 2017 film, the hype and speculation are still well and alive among folks on the internet.

Gal Gadot’s Princess Diana has come a long way since appearing in Zack Snyder’s Batman V Superman. Her first solo outing was so successful and unprecedented that WB had no choice but to quickly greenlight a sequel and bring back Jenkins to write and direct. Since the movie’s premiere, Gadot has reprised her role again in Justice League, and will probably return for more scenes in the Snyder Cut next year. But before reuniting with her fellow superhero colleagues, Diana is taking cinemagoers to the Cold War era with Wonder Woman 1984, the much-awaited sequel to the first film that’s supposedly even bolder than the original.

While the novel coronavirus outbreak resulted in the studio pushing the new pic back for two months, the marketing machine for WW84 is still in full swing, delivering all sorts of sneak peeks that give fans an idea of what to expect from the next film. As such, to keep up with the hype, several new stills from this month’s issue of the French magazine Premiere offer us a fresh look at Diana and Steve.

In the first slide, Diana can be seen striking a unique and modern pose, while the next one shows her utilizing the Lasso of Hestia to either disable her enemies or swing from lightning in the sky, a new ability that was promised in the movie’s trailer. The last one, meanwhile, shows the Themysciran Goddess in casual civilian clothing next to Steve, and they seem to be in some sort of African or Middle-Eastern country.

If you’ve been patiently waiting for Wonder Woman 1984 for the past couple of years, then you’ll be glad to know that we have less than three months to the movie’s premiere, unless the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t die down by then, prompting Warner Bros. to delay Patty Jenkins’ new flick yet again.