Wonder Woman 1984’s Chris Pine Teases Steve Trevor’s Return

Chris Pine will reprise his role as Steve Trevor in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984, but we still don’t know how Patty Jenkins plans to bring him back from the dead.

Fans of Diana Prince were pretty bummed out to learn that the film isn’t going to make its original release date of June 5th due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But with theater chains slowly reopening in the United States and around the globe, it’s highly likely that cinemagoers will get to experience the next chapter in the story of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman on October 2nd. As for what we can expect, well, details about the plot have been tightly under wraps up to now, but we know that Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor will be making a comeback to assist the Amazonian Goddess through the next world-threatening event.

Of course, it’s not completely surprising to see the character return. After all, who could deny that a great part of the original’s charm was Pine and Gadot’s powerful chemistry on screen? In a recent interview with Total Film, the actor acknowledged this and revealed how his character feels about being reunited with Diana.

“What I will say about him is that he’s deeply, supremely excited. He’s excited to be back with Diana. He’s excited about this world. Tonally, what’s different is, he’s not world-weary. He’s not jaded. It’s a complete 180 from the tone of the character of the first one,” He said.

Pine also talked about how their roles in the second movie have been reversed. Specifically, how Diana will have to guide Steve through the Cold War era, as opposed to the first film where the latter did this for her during the Great War.

“I thought it was a nice idea. It’s a brilliant move on [director] Patty [Jenkins’] part. That’s just one clear indication of a big tonal shift this time out,” He continued. “Patty, towards the end of the first one, had been marinating on an idea. So yeah, I had an idea that I would come back. I think she may have even started to break the story while we were promoting [the first film].”

What do you think about Steve’s return in Wonder Woman 1984, though? As usual, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.