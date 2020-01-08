Wonder Woman 3 Likely To Be Gal Gadot’s Last Solo Film As Diana

Gal Gadot is set to make her third solo outing as Diana Prince in Wonder Woman 3 her last standalone effort, though future appearances in the DC Extended Universe are not out of the question. That’s according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us the heroine will have her golden eagle armor in Wonder Woman 1984Â and that a Green Lantern show is coming to HBO Max, both of which are now confirmed.

Apparently, director Patty Jenkins wants out after the threequel and is designing it to be the last solo movie for Diana. Once again, though, this doesn’t mean that this will be the last we see of the character, as like we mentioned above, she’ll likely still have supporting roles in the wider DCEU and appear in other films.

This reminds me of Robert Downey Jr.â€™s part in the MCU as Iron Man. He concluded his solo trilogy way back in 2013, yet still went on to star in multiple Avengers sequels and Captain America: Civil War, not to mention his Spider-Man: Homecoming drop-in. Itâ€™s unlikely Gadot would retain that level of involvement in DC’s franchise, but even if she does depart the centre-stage after WW3, one imagines there will continue to be a role for her to play in potential team-up flicks, like theÂ Justice LeagueÂ reboot.

Thatâ€™s still a long ways off, though. We havenâ€™t even gotten into the promotional swing of Wonder Woman 1984, which is about 5 months from release and so far, has some mixed buzz surrounding it, with early test screenings not going down too well. There’s still a lot of time to fix things, though, so no need to worry just yet. But onceÂ 1984Â is out, it seems we’ll only have one more solo film for Diana to look forward to. That beingÂ Wonder Woman 3.