‘Wonder Woman 3’ script is being actively worked on, reveals Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot has confirmed that work on Wonder Woman 3 has begun. It’s been a rollercoaster ride for the Princess of Themyscira across the DCEU so far, with Gadot’s Diana Prince featuring in both critically praised and panned movies. Take her two solo films, for instance. 2017’s Wonder Woman was a huge hit, but 2020’s Wonder Woman 1984 is generally agreed to have dropped the ball and forgotten what made the first so good.

So fans will be hoping that the upcoming third entry in the Amazon warrior’s saga will be able to restore the franchise to its former glory. Forbes recently spoke to both Gadot and director Patty Jenkins, with interviewer Jeff Conway congratulating the pair on the news that WW3 is a go. Jenkins responded, “Thank you! So happy to hear that. I appreciate that. We can’t wait to get the next movie out, too.”

This then prompted the Israeli actress to offer a more illuminating update, revealing that the script is in the process of coming together:

“We’re talking! We’re actually in the mix of working on the script and getting the third one made, so it’s all wheels are working and turning and I’m super, super excited for the fans to come and watch Wonder Woman 3 once it’s made.”

Not much is known about what we can expect from the threequel, although we can say that one cast member from WW84 will return and one won’t. 1970s Wonder Woman icon Lynda Carter looks set to reprise her role as Asteria from the sequel’s post-credits scene, this time in a much more substantial role. Meanwhile, Chris Pine has ruled out a further resurrection for Diana’s love interest Steve Trevor, after he was briefly brought back to life in the last one.

While Wonder Woman 3 is already in the scripting stage, fans should be prepared for a long wait for it. Gadot has previously confirmed that filming won’t get underway until mid-2023 at the earliest. That’s no doubt due to the star’s incredibly busy schedule. One of her many upcoming projects includes a Cleopatra biopic, which was to reunite her with Jenkins before Kari Skogland took over as director due to Jenkins’ commitments to Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.