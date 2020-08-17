One Of The Worst Movies Ever Made Is Dominating Netflix Today

If you’re a Netflix subscriber, you’re probably rarely without something interesting to watch in your spare time, as the platform has consistently churned out hit after hit, both in terms of beloved films and original programming. Thankfully, August has only cemented that fact further, offering a wide collection of classic movies and brand new original films and shows that have already done well for themselves.

Subscribers seeking a big dose of nostalgia, for instance, can dive into the entire Jurassic Park trilogy, The NeverEnding Story and its sequel, the original Mad Max or the live-action Dennis the Menace movie. Meanwhile, huge original drops, like the third and final season of The Rain or the Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt flick Project Power, have done exceptionally well and are doing their part to keep everyone engaged throughout the month.

However, one utterly terrible film dropped on the service on August 12th and has somehow managed to bring in enough viewers to crawl up Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched movies list. Yes, the abysmal Scary Movie 5 is currently #6 on the chart, but how it attracted so many people is a mystery, as it may very well be one of the worst films ever made.

Scary Movie 5 is the fifth and final entry in the raunchy comedy series that spoofs popular horror flicks and pop culture. With some of the most unfunny dialogue and sight gags of all-time alongside actors like Charlie Sheen and Lindsey Lohan phoning in terrible performances, this atrocity manages to elicit more cringing than laughing.

Luckily for you, you don’t have to watch Scary Movie 5 if you don’t want to. There are plenty of other things you can stream on Netflix this month, and you can head through here to check out everything that’s being made available in August for you to dig into.