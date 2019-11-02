Wrong Turn Remake Director Teases Madness To Come

Filming for the upcoming Wrong Turn remake has now officially wrapped, and in a social media post announcing the team’s transition to the editing stage, director Mike P. Nelson also teased the cinematic insanity that’s eventually coming our way.

Nelson’s recent Instagram post consists of a mysterious image of a hand with bloodied fingers, along with the following statement:

“The last three months have been absolutely insane. I can’t wait to show you all what we have been creating. Movie #2 blessed me yet again with such an amazing crew and a cast that carried the weight of this beast. Long nights in the woods, moldy caverns, moss covered boulders and skulls was our world for the hasty and dense 26 day shoot. This project was also special as it reunited me with my good friend, DP and collaborator @njunkersfeld. Over the last 10 years Nick and I have been creating madness in Minnesota and I cannot wait to show you the madness we have created in Ohio with this one. Now onto the edit!”

Wrong Turn Director Shares New Set Pic As Filming Wraps 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We still have much to learn about Nelson’s take on this surprisingly sustainable property, but according to early reports, the new remake will be a “timely and topical meditation on society and its issues.” Sounds like Nelson and Constantin Film might be aiming a little higher than your average horror remake, though the film’s early synopsis suggests that the pic won’t stray too far from the series formula.

In a familiar setup, the next Wrong Turn will apparently feature a group of friends hiking the Appalachian Trail who are confronted by “The Foundation,” a community of people who have lived in the mountains for centuries. Beyond that, the details are still a little vague, though we already have a pretty good idea of the cast involved, which includes the likes of Matthew Modine (Stranger Things), Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey at Night) and Emma Dumont (The Gifted).

Though the Wrong Turn series hasn’t exactly been a favorite with the critics, it must be said that the franchise has managed to stick around for quite some time, yielding a total of six entries between 2003 and 2014. When exactly the seventh film is headed our way remains unclear, but now that principal photography has wrapped, surely it can’t be too long before a release date is officially announced.