Marvel May Cast A Person Of Color For The MCU’s Professor X And Magneto

With 20th Century Fox now nestled under the gargantuan umbrella that is The Walt Disney Company, movie fans are eagerly anticipating the moment when those world-famous mutants – namely the X-Men, Deadpool, and Fantastic Four – return home to Marvel Studios.

It’s an exciting prospect, particularly as we ease into Phase 4 in this post-Endgame world. Nevertheless, MCU chief Kevin Feige has been quick to stress that the X-Men won’t be entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a very long time (Phase 5, perhaps?), as there is still much work to be done before the likes of Captain Marvel, Black Panther, and Spider-Man the Guardians of the Galaxy share the screen with Wolverine, Magneto and Professor X.

Speaking of the latter duo, there have been rumblings that Marvel Studios is considering casting people of color for Erik Lehnsherr and Charles Xavier, roles previously played by Ian McKellan and Michael Fassbender (both of whom have portrayed the physics-defying Magento), along with James McAvoy and the indelible Patrick Stewart (Professor X).

Word comes to us by way of Full Circle Cinema, reporting that Marvel is hoping to differentiate its X-Men franchise from what has come before. If true, it would certainly be a refreshing take on the two iconic characters, even if it will no doubt lead to Marvel Studios taking some creative liberties when it comes to Professor X and Magneto’s respective origin stories.

This, however, is telling. It’s a previous interview Feige did with TheWrap in the build-up to Captain Marvel back in March, where he said the following:

This is the future. This is the way the world is, and the way, certainly, our studio’s going to be run going forward, because it brings about better stories. The more diverse the group of people making the movie is, the better the stories.

Fassbender and McAvoy last portrayed Magneto and Professor X for Dark Phoenix, an X-Men movie so disappointing it concludes Fox’s franchise not with a bang, but a whimper. Can Marvel Studios turn things around? And what do you make of this rumored casting tidbit? Do let us know in the usual place below.