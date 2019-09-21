Halle Bailey Reportedly Being Eyed To Play The MCU’s Kitty Pryde

Though we’re likely still a long way out from hearing the first casting announcements for the MCU’s X-Men, you may have noticed that there’ve been a lot of rumors going round lately about Disney’s current thinking for the upcoming mutant reboot. One recent report, for example, got the internet talking with the claim that Marvel Studios is considering casting people of color to play the next Magneto and Professor X, and since then, we’ve heard the same about the MCU’s own Kitty Pryde.

As it stands, we’ve yet to receive official confirmation on any of these ideas, but if Kevin Feige and his team really do end up casting a person of color for the next Shadowcat, sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us the studio was developing She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel shows before they were announced – have relayed word that one name on the Marvel wish list is the young Halle Bailey, an actress perhaps best known for her role in the ABC sitcom Grown-ish.

Behind The Scenes Photos From X-Men: Days Of Future Past That Every Fan Should See 1 of 30

Click to skip

























































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Though the name might not be familiar to many of you just yet, Bailey is set to make a big impression with the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, which is scheduled to begin filming early next year. In a bizarre connection to current developments, the casting announcement was initially met with a fair amount of bewilderment from social media users who got her mixed up with Storm actress Halle Berry, so you can imagine that casting Bailey in the ­X-Men franchise would only add to the confusion.

In any case, if recent speculation has it right, then we probably shouldn’t expect to hear any concrete X-Men casting news until some time next year at the earliest. In the meantime, Marvel’s Phase 4 finally gets going with the release of the Black Widow solo movie on May 1st, 2020.