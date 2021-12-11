‘X-Men’ veteran denies he wrote a ‘Boba Fett’ movie for James Mangold

When it was first revealed that Temuera Morrison would be returning as Boba Fett in The Mandalorian, which eventually led to his own spinoff series that comes to Disney Plus in just a couple of weeks, a lot of Star Wars fans assumed the project would be a reworking of the planned Anthology movie that was in development a few years back.

After all, Ewan McGregor admitted that the bare bones of his Obi-Wan Kenobi show were drawn from the feature-length project that once had Stephen Daldry attached to direct, so perhaps The Book of Boba Fett‘s origins came from a similar place.

However, Kathleen Kennedy recently denied that Logan‘s James Mangold was ever set to direct a solo film for the iconic bounty hunter. Now, in an interview with The Playlist, X-Men veteran and Star Wars Rebels co-creator Simon Kinberg confirmed that he’d never written a script for it despite reports to the contrary, but he did expand on his involvement in planning the expansion of the franchise before Lucasfilm was sold to Disney.

“Well, I never wrote a script to Boba Fett, but those other things, yes. Kathleen Kennedy, who’s a hero of mine, hired me and Michael Arndt and Larry Kasdan to spend a bunch of time together just brainstorming with George Lucas on future Star Wars movies. And we spent time up at Skywalker Ranch … It was kind of like a writer’s room. We had whiteboards, and me and Larry and Michael and Kathy’s team, headed by Kiri Hart, we would just work together in the daytime and at night we would have dinner at the ranch and drink and Larry would tell stories about the original Star Wars movies he worked on and the [Indiana Jones] movies and, you know, it was like heaven.”

If the producer, writer and director that were all named in conjunction with a standalone Boba Fett blockbuster tell you that it was never happening, then you’ve probably got to take their words at face value. It’s all come full circle in the end, though, with the legendary figure finally taking center stage on December 29.