X-Force Movie Reportedly Back In Development At Marvel

Maybe one day Drew Goddard will take the reins on a superhero project, but he hasn’t had the best of luck so far when it comes to comic book adaptations. The Cabin in the Woods director was originally named as the showrunner of Netflix’s Daredevil, but he dropped out of the role almost a year before the first episode aired, although he did retain an executive producer credit on both the Man Without Fear’s solo series and The Defenders.

Goddard was also announced to be writing and directing Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man spinoff Sinister Six before the studio’s second web-slinging franchise imploded and Marvel Studios stepped in to reboot the character. If that wasn’t enough, he then replaced Kick-Ass 2‘s Jeff Wadlow at the helm of X-Force, which was set to reunite Josh Brolin’s Cable and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, before Disney’s acquisition of Fox saw the movie abandoned.

However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us War Machine was getting his own Disney Plus show long before Armor Wars was announced – that X-Force is set to be resurrected as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It could even potentially serve as the bridge between the Deadpool franchise, the rebooted X-Men and the rest of the MCU, too, but with the exception of the Merc with a Mouth, it’s unclear what other mutants will be involved in the story.

We know that Brolin is open to returning as Cable despite having terrorized the Avengers as Thanos, though, while Zazie Beetz is also game to reprise her role as Domino. That’s about all we can say for sure, but you can guarantee that Kevin Feige and his team are considering all available options when it comes to spinning X-Force off in as many directions as possible.