X-Men’s Halle Berry Being Eyed For A Role In Blade Reboot

Kevin Feige shocked Marvel fans everywhere when he welcomed Mahershala Ali into the MCU family as the new Blade at this summer’s Comic-Con. The reboot of the Daywalker hasn’t actually been given a release date yet, but we know it can’t be too far away if Marvel has already hired its leading man. In fact, some new intel is now pointing to the studio working on bringing the rest of the cast together behind the scenes as well, which will likely feature many more big names.

For instance, We Got This Covered is hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us a Green Lantern show was happening, and that the real Mandarin will be the main villain in Shang-Chi – that Halle Berry is being eyed for a role in the Blade reboot. That’s all we can say on that for now as it’s currently unclear which exact part she’s up for. However, it’s possible that she’ll be playing some sort of vampire character. Granted, that doesn’t narrow things down too much in a film about a guy who hunts vampires, but it suggests that Berry’s role could be a villainous one.

In any case, nothing is set in stone yet and there’s no guarantee she’ll show up in the film. The studio is interested in her though and as we know, Berry is just the latest of several former stars of the X-Men franchise that Marvel is looking to bring into the MCU in a new role. For instance, James McAvoy has been linked to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while Michael Fassbender is one of a bunch of actors up for Doctor Doom.

As for the Blade movie, WGTC has previously reported that it could be one of the first R-rated outings in the MCU alongside Deadpool 3. Additionally, Dracula looks set to serve as the antagonist while classic supporting characters from the comics like Vampire By Night will show up, too. The studio is potentially eyeing up a release in 2023.

Tell us, though, would you like to see Halle Berry make the switch to the MCU in Blade? Sound off in the usual place down below.