‘You never know’: Not content with rebooting ‘Narnia’ for Netflix, ‘Barbie’ director outrages the purists by refusing to rule out James Bond

Both fans and franchise veterans have made it abundantly clear that they cannot condone the idea of a female James Bond – which is fair enough when even producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have said it’ll never happen – but how would they react to a woman stepping in as director?

The inevitable and unfortunate answer, at least as it pertains to a certain demographic, would no doubt be “not well.” Even though she’s currently riding the crest of a wave as Barbie conquers the box office in spectacular fashion – never mind the fact at least two Chronicles of Narnia blockbusters for Netflix will prove to be very time-consuming – Greta Gerwig didn’t rule out the possibility of 007 in her future during an appearance on the Inside Total Film podcast.

Image via Eon Productions

“We’re going to just stick with some lions and some dolls for the moment. But you never know. I really like Barbara Broccoli, so…”

No Time to Die saw Cary Joji Fukunaga become the first American director in the legendary spy saga’s 60-year history, and Bond is famed for moving with the times to remain relevant, so don’t laugh it off by any stretch as Gerwig continues to establish herself as the newest big budget success story on the block.

Of course, the chances are exceedingly slim for the time being even though we know virtually nothing about the next iteration of the iconic secret agent, but it’s only a matter of time before a James Bond epic ends up with a woman behind the camera, so why not the brains behind Barbie?