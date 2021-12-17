Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill are both names that you’ll instantly recognize for a number of iconic roles in the history of the entertainment industry, though when used together, they’ll most definitely conjure images of Superman and Batman from the DCEU.

Indeed, the pair has been something of a powerful cinematic duo ever since Batman v Superman and its subsequent follow-up, Justice League. Even though Affleck has given up the mantle of the Caped Crusader and Cavill’s future as the Man of Steel remains ambiguous, it doesn’t seem all that long ago that we last saw them on screen together, courtesy of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which released on HBO Max earlier this year.

What the pair might not have realized, perhaps, is that their greatest gift to geekdom and the online community at large wasn’t a showdown between Batman and Superman, nor their teaming up to fight against Steppenwolf. It was a legendary moment during the press tour that became one of the greatest memes of all time.

By that, of course, we’re referring to the “Sad Affleck” meme, which, in its original format, shows the actor zoning out during an interview accompanied by Simon & Garfunkel’s “Sound of Silence” playing in the background.

Making this even more hilarious, Affleck has just revealed that he’s aware of the meme and has a warning for whoever ends up talking to Cavill.

“Don’t drift off while talking to Henry, because they’ll zoom in on you and play a Simon & Garfunkel song and you’ll never live it down,” he joked.

Both actors made appearances on Fox 5 one day apart, Cavill for The Witcher season two and Affleck for his new film The Tender Bar. When the outlet showed the message to Cavill, he laughed and sent a greeting of his own: “Hi to Ben Affleck, as well. Big fan of his.” You can see the interaction in its entirety here.