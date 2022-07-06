With movie theaters either cancelling screenings or banning the trend in their venue, how far would you go just to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru? Well, one YouTuber went as far as to buy out the whole movie theater just so they can participate in the Gentleminions trend with their friends without causing problems for other moviegoers.

Mr. Beast posted a TikTok video where he joined in on the popular TikTok meme. However, the content creator took the trend to another level as he bought out the entire movie theater to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru. He and his friends wore suits as they walked into the empty theater to watch the popular children’s movie. The video received more than 22 million views and 5.6 million likes.

People who saw the video were shocked at how far Mr. Beast went just to take part in the ongoing trend. Not only was it well-coordinated, but it seemed like everyone was well-behaved and probably didn’t cause trouble for the cinema staff.

Some people expressed sadness as they were not invited to watch the movie with him. And not gonna lie, they should be, since it looked like a lot of fun.

Mr. Beast’s interpretation of the trend is slightly different to others, as despite everyone matching, it’s not really formal attire. Fans also noticed that Mr. Beast was barefoot in the theater, proving to everyone that sometimes, you don’t have to wear shoes to receive excellent service.

Since this is Mr. Beast we’re talking about, we can best assure that the cinema must have been well-compensated for him to do the stunt. Since the movie was released, it has received a 73% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and earned $110 million during its opening weekend.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is now showing in “most” theaters.