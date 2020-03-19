Zachary Levi Says He’s Still Trying To Make A Chuck Movie

Zachary Levi, who starred as the titular protagonist of Chuck from 2007 to 2012, is still campaigning for a sequel movie and appealing to series co-producer Chris Fedak to write a script.

While NBC’s hit show suffered from low ratings during its run, Chuck has always taken advantage of a dedicated fanbase and over the many years of its absence, a cult following has formed around the adventures of the nerdy computer expert named Charles Bartowski, who has all the secrets of the world encoded inside his brain, and his sidekicks Agent Sarah Walker and Colonel John Casey.

Even though the cast of Chuck seem to be doing alright for themselves, they’re still very passionate about their former family and have expressed interest in a reunion as a sequel movie or better yet, a sixth season. In fact, Levi himself has time and again campaigned to bring the series back for the sake of fans, but insufficient funding has never allowed the project to see the light of day.

The Chuck star has found success over the past couple of years by working in projects like Disney’s Tangled, the DCEU’s Shazam!, and Marvel’s Thor. Yvonne Strahovski, meanwhile, has also received much acclaim and recognition from starring in The Handmaid’s Tale. Other members, including Adam Baldwin, Joshua Gomez, Ryan McPartlin and Sarah Lancaster are all currently working on different productions, too, but they’ve never been out of touch with each other.

But will we ever see a Chuck movie? Well, it may not be up to the cast to make a decision about this, but Levi has recently expressed his interest in resurrecting the story again. In a new live Instagram session, he appealed to co-creator Chris Fedak and said that now may be the time to make it happen:

“There’s nothing really to say about Chuck other than I’m still trying to make that movie at some point,” he said. “I would love to do it, and I’ve talked to Yvonne and Adam and Josh and Ryan and Sarah. I’ve talked to everybody, even when we finished shooting the last season, like, ‘hey if I could ever get this thing off the ground, would you guys be down for it?’ Everybody’s seemingly on board and wants to make it happen. So I gotta figure it out. I have to have the right script. I would love to get Chris Fedak… Chris Fedak, if you’re watching this, now is the time we can write it! I need to get the script so I can go pitch it to places, like Amazon. Chuck’s on Amazon, so might as well start there.”

Tell us, though, would you like to see a Chuck movie at some point in the future? Or do you think that the cast and crew should leave the story at its current ending? Sound off in the usual place below.