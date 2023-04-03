Zachary Levi scores a reprieve after an MCU veteran apologizes for trashing the ‘Shazam!’ star

It’s been an interesting few weeks for Zachary Levi, who seems to be on a mission of self-destruction after being forced to watch helplessly as Shazam! Fury of the Gods continues sinking downwards at the box office.

Not content with the ignominy that comes with headlining what’s on course to wind up as the lowest-grossing installment in DCU history, the actor has also seen fit to burn as many bridges as possible. At various points over the last few weeks, Levi has trashed critics, SnyderVerse fans, Dwayne Johnson, DC, and Warner Bros., cutting loose and pointing fingers of blame everywhere but inward.

However, he has at last managed to land a reprieve by way of a public apology from Marvel Studios veteran Anson Mount, who most famously had his head explode from the inside out in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The less said about the dismal Inhumans the better, but he was in that, too.

But, wait, my intrepid readers. It gets worse. When it came to my attention that he’d been taken out of context, I didn’t post a correction. And THEN, of course, what happens? I see him this weekend and… — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) April 2, 2023

But I did think it important to make the apology public as well. And thank you all for putting up with me too. It truly amazes me sometimes how big of an ass I can be. Ah, well. Humility never tastes good but it sure as hell is nourishing. Thanks again, Zach. — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) April 2, 2023

The apology stems from a doctored video that claimed to show Levi claiming with the utmost dedication that Shazam! Fury of the Gods was superior to John Wick: Chapter 4, which would be nuts even if it was true because he couldn’t have been much wider of the mark had he tried his hardest.

After ribbing the delusional DCU veteran, Mount has since realized that the clip was a fan-made creation, forcing him to own up to the error of his ways. It’s a small win, but Levi will take any he can get at this stage.