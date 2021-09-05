Zachary Levi Teases More From The Super-Family In Shazam! Fury Of The Gods

2019’s Shazam! didn’t just introduce Billy Batson into the DCEU, it also brought the full Shazam (formerly Captain Marvel) family with him. The movie’s fan-pleasing third act saw Zachery Levi’s aged-up superhero manage to share his powers with his five adoptive siblings, teasing that Billy wouldn’t be protecting the world solo in the sequel. Sure enough, Levi is promising that there will be much more of the super-powered family in Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

While attending Atlanta’s 2021 Dragon Con, alongside co-star Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy Freeman), Levi told the crowd that the next movie would make up for the fact that the family only comes together at the end of the first one by giving us “a whole lot more” of the likes of Freddy, Mary and Darla in their own superpowered forms. As the actor explained:

“There’s a whole lot more… of all the super-versions of all the [family]. So at the end of the movie [Shazam!], what happens is, the kids get superpowers… it’s so fun and amazing, but then we didn’t really get to do a lot with them… until this movie. Until this movie, there’s a whole lot more of getting to see the whole dynamic of all the super-versions of all the [family members]. You’re really going to love the lair in the new movie.”

We’ve actually already got our first glimpse at the Shazam Family reunited in the sequel, as director David F. Sandberg elected to treat fans to an official look at their revamped costumes during the early days of the film’s production in a bid to pre-empt leaked set pics (see above). This confirmed that Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Meagan Good and Ross Butler are all returning as the adult versions of Freddy, Pedro, Darla and Eugene, respectively. Michelle Borth isn’t back as the adult Mary, though, as Grace Fulton is now playing both parts.

These stars will be joined by franchise newcomers Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu as Hespera and Kalypso, daughters of Atlas and the villains of the film. This heavily indicates the sequel will be digging deeper into the mythological side of the hero’s mythos. Likewise, Rachel Zegler is on board as another, heroic, daughter of Atlas who aids the Family. Her role is as yet unrevealed, suggesting she’s a familiar face from DC lore.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods might’ve wrapped filming, but it’s not coming our way until July 2nd, 2023.