Zack Snyder celebrates Christmas with unseen Batmobile image

Believe it or not, Zack Snyder has been trending pretty much all week, which has been the story of 2021 in microcosm.

Ever since it was first announced that his four-hour cut of Justice League was finally happening and on its way to HBO Max, the filmmaker has never been too far away from the pop culture headlines.

In fact, it would be a massive shock were an entire week to pass by without DCEU supporters either calling for the restoration of the SnyderVerse, Ben Affleck’s version of The Batman, or just a general outpouring of love for the Snyder Cut and its creator.

Having previously sent the internet into meltdown and caused a comic book to sell out on many online retailers when he displayed his copy of Final Crisis as the backdrop to an alarmingly overcooked Thanksgiving turkey, Snyder has played it much safer when wishing Christmas tidings to his fans.

As you can see below, the Army of the Dead and Rebel Moon architect took to his beloved Vero to showcase a brand new image of the Batmobile, which Ben Affleck’s Batman most definitely didn’t use as a murder weapon.

SnyderVerse enthusiasts won’t be getting the Christmas present they want today, so they’ll have to make to with Snyder wishing them all the best via a striking image of Batman’s preferred wheels instead, which is a fair compromise.