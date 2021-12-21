Zack Snyder trends again as fans continue to praise his ‘Justice League’

If you thought that Spider-Man: No Way Home would be the only comic book blockbuster taking a massive bite out of the social media discourse this week, then you’ve clearly forgotten about the intensely dedicated and admirably loyal supporters of Zack Snyder, his SnyderVerse, and HBO Max’s Justice League.

It was only recently that the two aforementioned epics were locked in a heated battle as fans debated the best superhero blockbuster to arrive in 2021, and now the man himself is being singled out for even more adulation. Critics have never been all that impressed with his work, but very few directors in the industry provoke this sort of reaction from the online community.

Me to Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Spider-Man: No Way Home 🥰 pic.twitter.com/nlQHXnoVlX — webblock (@butterbarrr) December 20, 2021

zack snyder introducing gods from feet to face. pic.twitter.com/YDDVhCSfDm — Sagar ⚒ ⁱⁿ ˢᶜᵒᵗᵗ ˢᵗᵘᵇᵉʳ ᵉʳᵃ (@snyderfanatic) December 20, 2021

We concluded 2020 excited for Zack Snyder's Justice League and…



We'll conclude 2021 with it being the most commented film of the year on Twitter, considered a global phenomenon and as silver winner of ClioEntertainment. ✨ pic.twitter.com/c0KH4F6J2X — Z (@AMagicWriter) December 20, 2021

Zack Snyder set up the perfect solo Batman movie/Justice League prequel, Superman sequel, and Justice League sequel in one scene#RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/xfWImLgmNh — ChrisV2099 (@ChrisV2099) December 19, 2021

Spider-man no way home just made half a billion in 4 days and is the second most talked about movie on Twitter this year…



The most talked about is Zack Snyder’s Justice League.



Hope you know what to do @discovery @WarnerMedia – #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/jNPntudgJe — Kayniac (@KayneIvor) December 19, 2021

You know, I never thought I’d see the defenders of Earth United, fighting as one. It wouldn’t have happened without you, Bruce. Your mother & father would be proud. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is still my #1 CBM Film. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/0JSoCb3vJX — TheTruth"Intro King"31 (@Truth31The) December 21, 2021

Zack Snyder's Justice League is the global phenomenon, the most talked about film, and the absolute best film of the year.#RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/LbnDndlton — Gladiator (@DCSnyderVerse22) December 20, 2021

The movie they didnt want to release (Zack Snyder's Justice League) ended up being one of the top movies of the year.



LMAO you just cant make this shit up — Carlos Digital (@BobDigi69) December 20, 2021

Snyder is currently busying himself prepping Netflix’s refitted Star Wars spinoff Rebel Moon, after which he’s expected to dive right back into the Army of the Dead universe to helm the direct sequel, as he continues to oversee the various spinoffs that are on the table.

The Discovery merger with WB will be finalized by the summer, and many SnyderVerse aficionados have pinpointed this as the time period where they could see their wish granted at long last. It’s about as far from being a guarantee as you could imagine, but you can’t fault them for their optimism.