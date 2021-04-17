AT&T Reportedly Wants Ben Affleck Batman Projects To Compete With Disney Plus

Sony are currently the only one of Hollywood’s so-called ‘Big Five’ movie studios that don’t own and operate a streaming service, and it’s clear the company has no intention of launching one, either, after they auctioned off their most marketable asset to Netflix. Indeed, now that the world’s biggest platform has the online distribution rights to Spider-Man, it means that Disney Plus won’t be able to boast the complete Marvel Cinematic Universe collection all under one roof.

That’s hardly slowing Kevin Feige down, though, with a huge number of exclusive superhero projects in the works for the Mouse House’s streamer as the MCU continues to expand at a rapid rate. WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have generated plenty of conversation and buzz online, not to mention big viewership numbers, and tipster Mikey Sutton is now claiming HBO Max want a piece of that action.

New Zack Snyder's Justice League Photos Show Off Batman And Mera 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

To do it, Sutton reports that the executives are hoping to have a limited series starring Ben Affleck’s Batman, which would certainly match the MCU’s output in terms of star power and brand awareness. Of course, ever since the actor was confirmed to return for both Zack Snyder’s Justice League and The Flash we’ve heard countless tales that he’ll be back for movies, TV shows, spinoffs, crossovers and everything in between, but nothing concrete has materialized as of yet.

There’s plenty of DC content in the works for HBO Max as it is, too, including Justice League Dark, John Cena’s Peacemaker, Constantine and The Batman prequel focusing on the Gotham City Police Department. So far, none of the announced titles have the same sort of instant drawing power and built-in following that the majority of Marvel’s Disney Plus shows possess, but Ben Affleck’s Batman definitely does, so we’ll just need to wait and see if it ends up becoming a reality.