Zack Snyder Explains Why Darkseid Forgot The Anti-Life Equation Was On Earth

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is superior to the theatrical release in every imaginable way, but that doesn’t mean it’s a perfect movie. It’s a very long and exhausting one that could have done with trimming the fat in at least a couple of scenes, not to name any seaside musical numbers in particular, while the villains are still largely ineffective.

Sure, Steppenwolf looks a whole lot cooler and he’s much more convincing in the action sequences than he was the first time around, but he’s basically an entry level employee regularly checking in with DeSaad’s middle manager to find out if CEO Darkseid has noticed all of the hard work he’s been putting in on Earth so that he can get his old job back.

There are also more than a few plot holes, and one of the more noticeable ones comes after the epic battle between the heroes and Darkseid’s forces, which sees the SnyderVerse’s planned big bad retreating having almost been cleaved in twain. Somehow, Darkseid eventually forgets that the Anti-Life Equation has been on Earth all along before being gently reminded of the fact, setting up Justice League 2 in the process.

Quite how an all-powerful being would let such an important piece of information slip his mind when it’s literally one of the major driving forces behind his entire existence has caused some debate, but Zack Snyder has now stepped in to clarify the issue, and here’s what he had to say about it:

“He almost died when he returned to Apokolips. He was in a fight for power and much time passed before he was in a position of power again, and by then all who had been with him had been slayed.”

In short, it totally slipped his mind. Which is forgivable when it no doubt takes a great deal of time and effort to try and enslave as many worlds as possible. Ironically, even though Darkseid’s memory has finally been jogged at the end of Justice League, it’s still entirely debatable whether we’ll see him return to claim the Anti-Life Equation or not.