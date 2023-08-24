Zack Snyder isn’t against the idea of directing a blockbuster Netflix video game adaptation Dave Bautista is desperate to star in

With his Netflix contributions so far extending to an original zombie actioner that’s already launched a shared universe, a refitted Star Wars spin-off rewarded with two whole blockbusters to tell its story, and a long-gestating animated series rooted in Norse mythology, it seems unreasonable to expect Zack Snyder to turn his attention to a pre-existing IP under his development deal with the streaming service.

Of course, those calls for Warner Bros. to sell the SnyderVerse to the company aren’t going away despite the chances of it happening never reaching beyond absolute zero, but Snyder did at least reveal to IGN that he wouldn’t be entirely against the idea of casting his eyes towards Gears of War.

via Dave Bautista

Naturally, the speculation is already running rampant given that Netflix actively has the video game adaptation in development as a big budget feature film, never mind the fact that Army of the Dead leading man Dave Bautista has made no bones about the fact he wants to play the lead role of Marcus Fenix.

As things stand, then, all Snyder said is that Gears of War would make for a great movie, but it goes without saying that certain corners of social media are already crossing their fingers in the hopes it comes to fruition. It’s an easy sell, to be fair, because the Army of the Dead duo re-teaming for a post-apocalyptic fantasy sounds right up their respective alleys, but it remains to be seen what ends up being the filmmaker’s first Netflix project post-Rebel Moon.