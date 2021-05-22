Zack Snyder Jokes That He Wants To Direct A Religious Porno Movie

Netflix’s Army of the Dead is currently playing like gangbusters, with Zack Snyder‘s stock in the industry arguably higher than it’s ever been. His work has always tended to be divisive among critics and general audiences alike, but he’s gathered a huge amount of goodwill via the trials and tribulations of bringing HBO Max’s Justice League across the finish line, while the zombie actioner is also scoring the best reviews for any of his films dating back to 2004’s Dawn of the Dead.

Freed from the shackles of the DCEU at long last, and without any meddling Warner Bros. executives to deal with after severing their fifteen-year working relationship, it’ll be hugely interesting to see where Snyder heads next. Army of the Dead is his first non-superhero project in a decade and just the second of his nine features to be based on an original concept, and in a new interview, the filmmaker teased that he’d love to direct a religious-inspired porno, although his tongue was planted firmly in cheek.

“That kind of appreciation of the human form is something I really warmed to. I’ve always wanted to make a religious film and a pornographic film, and I’ve never really yet had the chance to do either. Maybe if I could combine the two, or maybe 300 is that film, in some sense, a little bit. Or at least a primer for what that film could be.”

It would certainly make for controversial counter-programming opposite Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ and its in-development sequel, but even the open-minded Netflix may balk at the idea of a sexually explicit Zack Snyder film with religious undertones, or more likely overtones given his penchant for the bombastic.

Over the years, he’s toyed with helming war photographer drama Horse Latitudes, an adaptation of Ayn Rand’s The Fountainhead, a George Washington movie in the vein of 300 and a mystical spin on Arthurian legend. He’s yet to officially settle on his next directorial effort, but he’s producing Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves and animated spinoff Lost Vegas, as well as a Netflix anime series inspired by Norse mythology.