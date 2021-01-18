Zack Snyder Says Justice League Release Date And Poster Coming Soon

In certain circles, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is the single most hotly anticipated comic book blockbuster this side of Avengers: Endgame, especially after Wonder Woman 1984 proved to be so divisive, a far cry from a first outing that’s almost universally regarded as the finest installment in the entire DCEU.

The project only exists due to a combination of a relentless two and a half year social media campaign by the filmmaker’s army of fans, and Warner Bros. actively seeking out high profile content to draw in subscribers for HBO Max. It was an ideal scenario for both parties, with Justice League supporters getting exactly what they wanted in one of the rare online movements to actually yield any results, while the streaming service can monetize the wave of buzz and momentum generated by the Snyder Cut.

At this stage, we can probably guarantee that Snyder’s Justice League is going to be vastly superior to Joss Whedon’s maligned theatrical cut that led to the entire DCEU undergoing a creative reappraisal, but there’ll also no doubt be a lot of HBO Max subscribers who aren’t all that interested in watching a four-hour version of a movie they’ve only heard bad things about through the grapevine.

However, after confirming that his all-new Justice League will indeed arrive as one very long film instead of the miniseries that was previously announced, the Watchmen director has now revealed that an official release date and poster will be dropping imminently. Of course, this is news we’ve all been expecting since Snyder admitted that he was working on a new trailer almost a month ago, but at least fans will soon have a date to definitively mark in their calendars.