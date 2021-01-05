Zack Snyder Says He Has No Plans For A Justice League Sequel

Decades in the future, film scholars will examine the history of Justice League in great detail and wonder exactly what the hell happened. Zack Snyder’s comic book blockbuster was initially announced as the first half of a two-part saga, the second chapter of which would arrive after Ben Affleck directed The Batman, but here we are close to four years later with things looking markedly different.

Neither Part II or Affleck’s solo movie happened, while Snyder departed Justice League during production to deal with a family tragedy, which saw Joss Whedon step in. The Avengers director was widely praised at the time as a solid choice and safe pair of hands, but under the watchful eye of the Warner Bros. hierarchy he reshot almost the entire pic, only to see it widely panned by fans and critics, with the $300 million production bombing at the box office and failing to turn a penny of profit.

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

After two and a half years of relentless campaigning, we’re now just a couple of months away from the Snyder Cut of Justice League arriving on HBO Max, and despite what the filmmaker says, supporters have already declared it as official DCEU canon. Of course, there’ve been no shortage of rumors that the 54 year-old might end up sticking around if his four-hour miniseries turns out to be the success everyone’s expecting it to be, but in a new interview, he admitted that there are currently no plans for a sequel.

“Look, I never thought I’d be here doing this. I didn’t think I’d be finishing Justice League. The truth is, and it’s been widely reported, and I have no issue, this is an old movie. This is a years-old movie I’m working on. The DC universe has gone and branched off and done its own thing and that’s fine. As far as what I did and as far as what my vision for what I wanted to do with these characters and the journey I wanted them to go on, it’s well known that I planned on more movies, five movies or something, but I’m busy. I’ve got a lot going on. Is it cool that the fans have so much faith in the trajectory? Yes, it’s amazing, and I couldn’t be happier and I’m excited for them to see Justice League so they can really drink the entire elixir of Justice League. But, would I continue? I have no plan to. But like I said, I didn’t think I’d be here, so who knows?”

Obviously the DCEU has been in a constant state of flux for years now, and there’s no telling what could be next for the franchise. Snyder might be keen to explore new avenues having poured his heart and soul into Justice League for a second time, but you can never truly say never in Hollywood.