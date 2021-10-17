Zack Snyder Reacts To Awesome New Trailer For The Batman

Some of the more optimistic enthusiasts out there had there fingers crossed that DC FanDome may have contained some news regarding the future of the SnyderVerse, but that was rooted much deeper in wishful thinking than anything else. However, Zack Snyder did chime in with his thoughts on the brand new trailer for The Batman, which was billed as the event’s marquee attraction; a tag it lived up to and then some.

On a purely visual level, Matt Reeves’ reboot looks phenomenal, and it evidently won’t be shying away from the darkness either. Snyder might not work for Warner Bros. or DC Films anymore, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be a fan, so Reeves was naturally thrilled when his predecessor lavished praise on the latest promo, as you can see below.

Wow, thanks so much, man… that means a lot to me. @ZackSnyder https://t.co/jEtmMfob1q — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) October 16, 2021

The Batman was the main talking point on the internet last night in the aftermath of DC FanDome, which was to be expected when fans have been waiting for over a year to see the full-length promo. It would be an understatement to say that expectations were delivered upon, with March 2022 feeling further away than ever before.

Robert Pattinson has the makings of a top-tier Batman already based on his approach to the tortured double life endured by Bruce Wayne and his alter ego, and Snyder will probably be there on opening night to see the movie for himself just like the rest of us.