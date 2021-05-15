Zack Snyder Reportedly Wants Ben Affleck And Henry Cavill In Army Of The Dead Sequels

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead is currently playing theatrically in over 600 screens across the country, a week before the zombie actioner makes its way to Netflix. It’ll be interesting to see if it manages to put much of a dent in the box office, but the critical reactions have been hugely positive nonetheless.

At the time of writing, Army of the Dead sits on a Rotten Tomatoes score of 74%, ahead of the 71% accrued by Snyder’ four-hour version of Justice League and ironically just one percentage point behind his last undead thriller, with his feature debut Dawn of the Dead still his highest-rated film on the review aggregator. The early numbers are encouraging, then, but Netflix already had big plans in store for the franchise.

Prequel Army of Thieves wrapped shooting towards the end of last year and animated companion series Lost Vegas is in development, while direct sequels are hardly outside the realm of possibility depending on how Army of the Dead fares in terms of viewership figures on streaming. On that note, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Netflix were giving The Witcher a spinoff long before Blood Origin was announced – that Snyder reportedly wants Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck on board for future installments.

Of course, the director is known for striking up a very good rapport with his actors, with the DCEU’s Superman and Batman lavishing him with praise on more than one occasion in the past, so it shouldn’t take too much convincing should he give them the hard sell in regards to Army of the Dead sequels, and fans would definitely be thrilled at seeing Cavill and Affleck mowing down reams of the undead if it ends up happening.