Zack Snyder Reportedly Wants To End Justice League Snyder Cut On A Cliffhanger

Once upon a time when the future of the DCEU looked a lot different than it does now, Zack Snyder’s Justice League was set to be the first half of a two-part story, with the franchise’s all-star team finding themselves the subjects of an overarching five-movie arc, set to end with the second installment that was originally scheduled to arrive in the summer of 2019 and be tied directly to the events of Ben Affleck’s The Batman.

As we all know, Warner Bros.’ shared superhero universe has undergone some seismic changes since then, but things will finally come full circle when the Justice League Snyder Cut arrives exclusively on HBO Max next year. And with the DCEU going all-in on the multiverse by bringing Michael Keaton back into the fold to play Bruce Wayne in The Flash, there’s already been plenty of speculation that both Snyder and Affleck could be tempted to stick around for a while longer and create the stories that convinced them to sign on in the first place.

While fans are hoping that the retooled version of Justice League will be a whole lot more coherent than the theatrical release that was riddled with plot holes and half-baked storylines, it remains to be seen just how it will turn out. However, we’ve now heard that there’s a strong possibility that it might end on a cliffhanger.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Green Lantern and Justice League Dark shows are in the works for HBO Max – Snyder is toying with the idea of ending his cut on a cliffhanger in the event that Warner Bros. find themselves under pressure to make a sequel, with their owners AT&T reportedly very keen on the idea of more adventures from both Snyder and Affleck.

At the moment, the studio are said to be opposed to this and want a definitive ending so that they can finally put the whole Snyder Cut ordeal behind them. But if the filmmaker’s version of Justice League turns as out as great as the fans want it to be and brings in the kind of attention that the studio is hoping it will, then we might end up seeing Part 2 after all.