Zack Snyder Reportedly Shot More Joker Scenes For Justice League That He Couldn’t Use

Not only did Zack Snyder justify the entire #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement by delivering a version of Justice League that was superior to the theatrical edition in every way, but he even turned the tide of opinion regarding Jared Leto’s Joker. A few weeks ago, a lot of fans wouldn’t have been too bothered if they never saw his polarizing Clown Prince of Crime again, but now they’re desperate to see him return.

That’s made all the more impressive when you consider that he’s only in the movie for a couple of minutes right at the very end, but his interaction with Ben Affleck’s Batman was more than enough to whet the appetite. As things stand, there’s no deal currently in place for the Academy Award winner to terrorize the DCEU again, but if the SnyderVerse does end up being restored in any sort of meaningful fashion, he’ll surely be one of the names at the top of the list.

Jared Leto's Joker Wears A Crown Of Thorns In New Justice League Image 1 of 5

Viewers were wondering why the Joker didn’t get to say the ‘we live in a society’ line in Justice League despite it featuring prominently as the bookend to the penultimate trailer, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us the actor would be getting a completely new look in the movie long before it was confirmed – that Snyder shot some additional footage featuring the Jester of Genocide, but it didn’t make the final cut for reasons unknown.

The director admitted that Leto ad-libbed the line to begin with, so there were probably quite a few variations on the epilogue that were filmed, but our intel indicates that some of the extra dialogue might be added back into Justice League for the black-and-white Justice Is Gray edition, which is also coming to HBO Max in the near future.