Zack Snyder Reportedly Wanted To Explore More Sexual Tension Between Joker And Batman In Justice League

The dynamic between Batman and the Joker has been explored in so many different ways over their long and illustriously intertwined history in the pages of DC Comics, and any writer to take a stab at the iconic archenemies is free to put their own stamp on it, so it’s not surprising that more than a few iterations over the decades have implied that there’s some pretty overt sexual tension between the Dark Knight and the Clown Prince of Crime.

It’s not something we’ve ever seen happen on the big screen, though, at least not until the epilogue of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. This time last year, if you’d have told someone we’d be seeing Jared Leto’s Joker asking Ben Affleck’s Batman who was going to give him a reach-around in the event of his death, you’d have got some pretty strange looks.

There’s definitely something going on under the surface, though, and producer Deborah Snyder revealed in a recent interview the implied sexual tension between the two was very much a deliberate move on Leto’s part, while it turns out that he also improvised the line in question. However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us the Snyder Cut was coming to HBO Max long before it was confirmed – that the movie almost made even stronger hints towards the Joker’s desires, but they ended up being left out.

Based on what we’ve heard from the director, Leto was heavily involved in every aspect of Mr. J’s brief screen time in Justice League, so it’s little wonder that he wanted to make things a bit weird given his penchant for pushing the envelope when it comes to the Jester of Genocide. And maybe if one of those countless Leto/Affleck collaborations that have been rumored come to fruition one day, we’ll see it fleshed out in more depth.