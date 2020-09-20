Zack Snyder Shares New Photo Of Ben Affleck’s Dark Knight For Batman Day

Yesterday – Saturday, September 19th – was a day of celebration for DC fans everywhere. It was Batman Day, the anniversary of the hero’s arrival into the comic book world all the way back in 1939. These days, it’s a huge deal with social media filled with tributes, fan art and more in honor of the Dark Knight’s big day. Director Zack Snyder also shared some love for the Caped Crusader on his special day, though, by posting a gorgeous new BTS image of Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne.

The monochrome shot, taken during filming on the Batman and Superman fight scene in BvS, looks like it’s been pulled straight from a comic. Alongside the image, Snyder wrote some words about what the Dark Knight represents to him and his fans across the planet, saying:

“Batman is all of us… he is our rage at injustice… he stands alone, as we all wish we could, in the face of a corrupt system which wishes to oppress and exploit… he is that broken child, searching the dark alleys of the human soul to bring balance to the world,” the filmmaker wrote.

At the beginning of the year, we thought we’d seen the last of Affleck in the Batsuit, but we’ve had two hugely exciting announcements over the past few months. First off, Snyder’s Justice League cut will be coming to HBO Max next year, so we’ll get to see all new old footage of the actor in action. What’s more, he’s properly coming back to the DCEU in 2022’s The Flash, opposite Ezra Miller’s Scarlet Speedster. And he’ll definitely be wearing the cape and cowl again.

Whether there’s a future for him in the franchise beyond that is something that’s being widely speculated, with some reports pointing to a solo project on HBO Max being in the offing. Either way, Zack Snyder’s Batman Day post serves as a welcome reminder that Batfleck will indeed return.