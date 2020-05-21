Zack Snyder Wanted To Bring Supergirl Into The DC Extended Universe

This week saw the massive revelation that the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League is an actual thing, due to be released next year through HBO Max. It was the news that DC fans, especially those behind the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, have been waiting years to hear, but in amongst the big announcement was a smaller reveal that may have slipped under your radar.

The filmmaker confirmed the new Justice League cut during a watch party for his 2013 movie Man of Steel, the film which kicked off the DC Extended Universe. The other revelation to come out of this online get-together was Snyder’s admission that he was hoping to introduce Supergirl to the franchise.

The director didn’t really elaborate on those plans, beyond confirming that he wanted Kara Zor-El to head up her own movie. Apparently, he didn’t get as far as envisaging a script or a storyline for Clark Kent’s cousin’s DCEU journey.

Interestingly, when Man of Steel was first released, many fans were adamant that Snyder had laid the groundwork for Supergirl’s return to the big screen during that scene on the Kryptonian scout ship. A row of pods designed to transport Kryptonians to other planets can be glimpsed and one of them is wide open, hinting that another being from Superman’s homeworld is at large on earth. Kara Zor-El seemed like the most likely candidate, at least until Snyder debunked this idea two years ago.

Fans may never get to see the Justice League director’s take on Supergirl soaring over Metropolis but this isn’t the first we’ve heard of a Kara-fronted movie in the DCEU. After the success of Wonder Woman, it was rumored that Warner Bros was keen to pursue other female-led superhero films, and Supergirl is one that was mentioned. However, the latest reports suggest that this project may have been shelved so the studio can shift its focus back to Superman.

Speaking of Superman, Henry Cavill’s long-term involvement in the DCEU remains up in the air, but if the Snyder cut of Justice League turns out to be everything the fans are hoping for, perhaps Warner and DC will do everything in their power to tie him down to a new contract. Watch this space.