Zack Snyder’s Justice League Has Officially Been Rated

The wait is almost over, and just six weeks from tomorrow Zack Snyder’s Justice League will arrive on HBO Max, finally putting an exclamation point on the filmmaker’s involvement with the DCEU’s all-star team-up pic, which he was announced to be directing in October 2014, while he first called action in April 2016.

Over the last half a decade, Justice League has experienced more than its fair share of ups and downs, including a tortured production that saw Joss Whedon step in, the ramifications of which are still being felt today. Indeed, Cyborg star Ray Fisher has officially confirmed his departure from the franchise, all stemming from his unhappiness with the behavior of Whedon and several other senior members of the DC Films staff dating back to the extensive reshoots.

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Throughout it all, the Snyder Cut has remained at the forefront of the conversation, and the hype is slowly starting to build as we get closer to March 18th. Now, after previously teasing as much, the four-hour comic book epic has officially been given an R-rating for “violence and some language,” meaning we can all brace ourselves for Batman dropping a live-action f-bomb for the first time ever.

Snyder has confirmed that there’s one more trailer still to come, and it’s about time after the first two promos were largely comprised of the same footage, but supporters of Justice League 2.0 hardly need new footage to persuade them to fire up HBO Max from almost the second the movie is made available. It’s easily going to be a vastly superior effort to the maligned theatrical edition, but the jury is very much out on whether or not the Snyder Cut can live up to the lofty expectations that surround it.