Zazie Beetz reportedly in talks to return for ‘Joker 2’

Zazie Beetz is reportedly in talks to return to the dilapidated world of Todd Phillips’ Gotham City for the sequel film, Joker: Folie à Deux.

Beetz was a highlight of the original 2019 smash hit, Joker, despite most of her arc as a character being nothing more than a figment in the imagination of Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck, AKA Joker.

Beetz is rumored to return as Sophie Dumond in the sequel, Deadline reported. The character was a single mother who lived in a neighboring apartment in the same building as Arthur and his mother, Frances Conroy’s Penny Fleck.

Beetz is a certified star in her own right, with prominent roles in the show Atlanta, the superhero comedy Deadpool 2, and even in the current box office actioner Bullet Train.

We will see how this development pans out in terms of the plot for Joker: Folie à Deux since it’s already been confirmed that Lady Gaga will co-star in the movie alongside Phoenix. It’s been heavily rumored that Gaga will play Joker’s romantic partner in crime, Harley Quinn. In addition, the word on the street is that Folie à Deux will be a musical, to boot.

We’re tempted to speculate whether Beetz’ supposed involvement might lead to a love triangle-type plot. That is, until we realize that Beetz’ Sophie was never actually romantically involved with Arthur, to begin with. This all makes us even more curious about what sort of role Beetz’ Sophie might have in the movie.

Joker: Folie à Deux is expected to begin filming in December and is slated to hit theaters on October 4, 2024.