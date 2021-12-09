Zendaya addresses popular ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ fan theory

Every new Marvel Cinematic Universe project spawns countless fan theories, but few have come under such intense scrutiny as Spider-Man: No Way Home, especially when we’re little over a week away from the movie coming to theaters and the studios involved are still keeping the biggest secrets close to the chest.

You can guarantee that fans are going to riot if Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire don’t show up for a multiversal cameo, and even though their involvement has been denied on repeated occasions, nobody’s buying it for a second. It’ll create an interesting scenario should the credits roll without them, when Twitter would be absolutely apoplectic without having been promised anything of the sort.

One of the most popular theories is that Garfield’s Peter Parker will save Zendaya’s MJ from the fall we see her taking in the trailer, bringing closure to the death of Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The actress was asked about it in an interview with Extra, where she obviously skirted around the issue in expert fashion.

“Yeah, I’ve gotten to see all of them. People are so creative. Honestly, so creative. There you go, who knows?”

A lot of people can’t wait for Spider-Man: No Way Home to arrive so the relentless scuttlebutt can finally be put to bed, and it’s going to be the biggest talking point among the online community for the rest of the year regardless of how many rumors turn out to be right on the money.