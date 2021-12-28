Zoë Kravitz reveals who she told first about being cast in ‘The Batman’

Any big budget superhero blockbuster tends to be developed with as much secrecy as possible, and that even extends to the stars who populate the ensemble. Matt Reeves took a novel approach with The Batman by announcing his major players on Twitter, but the talent would have been cast well before the news went public.

Robert Pattinson hilariously revealed that he was called out by Christopher Nolan when he tried to duck out of a day’s shooting on Tenet to audition for the title role, but Zoë Kravitz managed to maintain the veil of surreptitiousness for at least a little bit longer.

In an interview with Buzzfeed, the fast-rising talent admitted that even though she wasn’t supposed to, she did tell one of her parents she’d landed the plum gig of The Batman‘s Selina Kyle before an official confirmation was made.

“It was one of my parents – there was a two-day period when I wasn’t allowed to tell anyone, but I think I still told my parents. When the news broke a couple days later, I don’t know who I told first, but it was one of the craziest days of my life. It was the first time in my career that me getting a job meant anything to anyone other than me and my loved ones and my agent. My phone did not stop ringing for two days. It was intimidating…exciting, but intimidating!”

Loose lips sink ships as they say, and with her immediate family consisting of father Lenny Kravitz, mother Lisa Bonet and stepdad Jason Momoa, for all she knew, word could have made it around Hollywood pretty quickly when you consider how well-connected the aforementioned trio are within the industry.

It must be hard keeping such a big secret, but as the latest trailer for The Batman will attest, Selina Kyle looks to be in supremely good hands.