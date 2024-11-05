A mystery member of South Korea’s biggest girl group is set to be the next ‘First We Feast’ guest, and we might know who it is

First We Feast’s Hot Ones is poised to subject its next celebrity to the infamous wings of death, and fans think they’ve guessed who it might be based on a recent teaser clip.

Uploaded on the production company’s social media channels on Tuesday, the teaser features a quote from a participant on the upcoming episode of the show which, if you haven’t watched, sees major stars eat increasingly hot chicken wings while trying not to explode. “I think what’s great about BLACKPINK is we want such big things for ourselves,” the quote reads, sending countless K-pop fans into a tizzy.

Can you guess who's this week's guest on Hot Ones? 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/05AYpiGhQb — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) November 4, 2024

The teaser is effective in, well, teasing who might be on the receiving end of Hot Ones’ unprecedented Scoville scales, but eagle-eyed fans and K-pop sleuths are hedging their bets on the person behind the quote. It seems pretty obvious that the episode will somehow involve BLACKPINK, with some suggesting it could feature the entire quartet of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

“OMG ALL FOUR TOGETHER ON HOT ONES WE ARE SO BACK,” one fan theorized on X, with another declaring that the episode “better be all 4 of [of] BLACKPINK together.” Since the girl group haven’t released an album since 2022’s Born Pink, or a single since last year’s “The Girls,” some fans are convinced the Hot Ones appearance will mark something of a reunion. “Wait we are going to have blackpink together again this year in this?,” one user wrote, preempting a joint comeback and perhaps news of upcoming releases.

OMG ALL FOUR TOGETHER ON HOT ONES WE ARE SO BACK — virgo girl ♍❤️✨ (@Sawerauzair) November 4, 2024

Those not pining for a reunion, however, are suggesting that perhaps just one member of BLACKPINK will appear on Hot Ones, especially since the bandmates have been focussing on their solo projects in recent months. One member who is busy on the solo promotional train is Rosé, who recently released the Bruno Mars collaborative single APT. The 27-year-old also has her debut album, rosie, on the horizon, hitting airwaves on December 6.

With two major releases in the books, it stands to reason that Rosé would be promoting the projects on shows like Hot Ones, and fans have taken the hint. “TELL ME IT’S ROSÉ,” one fan exclaimed, with another all-but confirming that it’s “def Rosé for Rosie album promo.” Similar declarations were shared by another Rosé stan, who wrote it “has to be Rosé.”

TELL ME IT'S ROSÉ — 🫧✨¹ (@vampirerozay) November 4, 2024

While all the members of BLACKPINK have solo projects in the works — from Jisoo hinting at a sophomore album earlier this year to Jennie Kim dropping her solo single “Mantra” last month — it’s Rosé who has been the busiest promoting her work, particularly in America. While that might point to BLACKPINK’s lead dancer being the next to brave the hot sauce, some fans can’t seem to make their mind up.

the way i literally cant guess who this is… i QUIT — Futbal Planet ✴️ (@PlanetFutbal) November 4, 2024

“The way i literally can’t guess who this is… i QUIT,” one K-pop fan wrote. Whoever it is, the BLACKPINK episode will add to Hot Ones’ increasingly starry interview lineup of late, with host Sean Evans chowing down on wings with everyone from Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to Jennifer Lawrence, Tom Holland, Billie Eilish, and perhaps most famously, Gordon Ramsay.

Since the Hot Ones to Chicken Shop Date pipeline is so strong, we wouldn’t count out a member of BLACKPINK, or perhaps the entire band, appearing alongside Amelia Dimoldenberg for an awkward, yet probably flirtatious, chicken nugget date.

