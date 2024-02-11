All ATEEZ members ages, confirmed

ATEEZ, the rising K-pop sensation known for its members’ powerful and intense performances, has been hard at work since their debut.

Whether it’s their great skin, agility on stage, youthful exuberance and star power, or all of the above, fans are often curious about the K-pop performers who make up the group. In an effort to celebrate the individual members of the K-pop superstars, here’s a rundown of the ages of every member of ATEEZ.

Hongjoong

Kim Hongjoong was born on Nov. 7, 1998, and is currently 25 years old. He is the group’s rapper and leader, showcasing his best traits both on and off the stage. Hongjoong is known for his extraordinary rapping skills, impeccable stage presence, and emotive performances. Despite being one of the youngest leaders in the industry, he is a force to be reckoned with. He is also a friendly and empathetic person, and fans appreciate his ability to infuse the needed emotions into his performances. One such example is the Inkigayo stage performance of the group’s song “Crazy Form.”

Seonghwa

Park Seonghwa is widely praised for his ethereal visuals and versatile talents. He was born on April 3, 1998, and is currently 25 years old. Seonghwa’s dance skills and vocal range contribute greatly to the group’s overall performance. His amazing facial expressions and embodiment of characters make him a great performer who is loved by the entire fandom. Notably, he was able to show off his vocals and dance while ATEEZ performed “Windy Road” on Immortal Songs. Despite being sick, he performed his best.

Yunho

Jeong Yunho was born on March 23, 1999, and is currently 24 years old. He is known for his powerful dancing skills and charismatic stage persona. Yunho constantly brings energy and excitement to ATEEZ’s performances, whether in a music video or on stage. He has established himself as a key dancer and vocalist within the group, showcasing it in performances like the “Wonderland” stage performance on M COUNTDOWN in France. As an individual, Yunho is loved by the fandom for his sweet, cheerful, and observant personality.

Yeosang

Born on June 15, 1999, Kang Yeosang is currently 24 years old. The idol is widely recognized for his stunning visuals and unique and smooth dancing style. As the group’s visual, Yeosang carries an ethereal aura with him in every performance. One of his most loved performances was “Sector 1” on M COUNTDOWN. Yeosang also has a genuine and humble personality that fans find relatable and loveable.

San

Choi San, the powerhouse performer, impresses fans with his outstanding vocals, dynamic dance moves, and captivating stage presence. He was born on July 10, 1999, and is 24 years old. San’s ability to convey emotions seamlessly through his performances constantly impresses fans. While performing “Déjà vu” on INKIGAYO, San gave a stellar performance. Off stage, San sheds off the intense persona and reveals his cutesy side. He is a very energetic and fun-loving person, which quickly made him a fan favorite.

Mingi

Born on April 9, 1999, Song Mingi is currently 24 years old. As ATEEZ’s charismatic rapper, he is known for his deep voice and intense stage presence. His passion for rapping and performing was evident during ATEEZ’s performance of “Wonderland” at the 2019 MAMA Awards. Mingi is very friendly and sweet, which has shocked some newer fans due to his towering height. He is playful and sensitive to others’ feelings, thus making fans love him even more.

Wooyoung

Jung Wooyong, ATEEZ’s energetic performer, stands out with his powerful dance moves and expressive vocals. Born on Nov. 26, 1999, Wooyoung is currently 24 years old. He can convey emotions through song and his dynamic dance moves. His dance cover of Christopher’s “Bad” on Studio Choom’s Artist of the Month is unforgettable. As an individual, Wooyoung is very carefree and playful. He is also known as the “happy virus” of the group and fans love him for it.

Jongho

Choi Jongho was born on Oct. 12, 2000, and is currently 23 years old. Despite being ATEEZ’s youngest member, he constantly surprises audiences with his strong and soulful vocals. His vocal prowess is often compared to that of seasoned artists. His performance during the “Guerilla” performance at KCON LA was nothing short of amazing. Fans care deeply for Jongho and his dedication to his craft. Although he may be a private person, he is also super lovable and caring.